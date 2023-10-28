A delivery driver's leg was severed when he was struck by a DUI suspect in a violent crash in Boyle Heights, authorities said.

Delivery driver's leg severed after victim struck by DUI suspect in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A delivery driver's leg was severed when he was struck by a DUI suspect in a violent crash Saturday morning in Boyle Heights, authorities said.

The collision was reported just after 5 a.m. in the 2700 block of Cesar Chavez Avenue, just east of Mott Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The male victim was making a delivery and unloading some packages from his vehicle, which was double-parked at the time of the collision, an LAPD spokesperson said.

The man was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Cesar Chavez Avenue, police said. A second parked vehicle was also hit.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

The driver, identified only as a man, was detained at the scene, authorities said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated as possible DUI, the LAPD said.