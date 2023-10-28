WATCH VIDEOS

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Delivery driver's leg severed after victim struck by DUI suspect in Boyle Heights

KABC logo
Saturday, October 28, 2023 9:46PM
Man's leg severed after being struck by DUI suspect in Boyle Heights
EMBED <>More Videos

A delivery driver's leg was severed when he was struck by a DUI suspect in a violent crash in Boyle Heights, authorities said.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A delivery driver's leg was severed when he was struck by a DUI suspect in a violent crash Saturday morning in Boyle Heights, authorities said.

The collision was reported just after 5 a.m. in the 2700 block of Cesar Chavez Avenue, just east of Mott Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The male victim was making a delivery and unloading some packages from his vehicle, which was double-parked at the time of the collision, an LAPD spokesperson said.

The man was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Cesar Chavez Avenue, police said. A second parked vehicle was also hit.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

The driver, identified only as a man, was detained at the scene, authorities said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated as possible DUI, the LAPD said.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW