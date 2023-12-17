Ventura County sheriff's deputy, K-9 injured when struck by alleged DUI driver in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A Ventura County sheriff's deputy and his K-9 partner were injured when their vehicle was struck by an allegedly drunk driver and left dangling on some rocks along PCH, officials say.

The driver of the other vehicle, who was arrested on suspicion for driving under the influence, was already on probation for DUI, according to the department.

The incident unfolded Saturday around 8:40 p.m. The deputy and his K-9 partner were driving toward Neptune's Net in Malibu on a call for a suspicious person in the parking lot.

While heading southbound on Pacific Coast Highway near Deer Creek Road, they were struck by a white Mercedes speeding northbound, officials say.

A short time before the crash, the CHP says authorities had also gotten a call for a white Mercedes traveling into oncoming traffic at high speeds, and a few minutes later another call about that vehicle being involved in the crash with the deputy.

When first responders arrived, they found the sheriff's SUV dangling on some rocks along the side of PCH toward the beach. They found the Mercedes facing southbound in the northbound lanes.

The deputy was conscious and alert and was transported to a local hospital which were described as not life-threatening.

His K-9 partner, a 2-year-old Dutch shepherd named Danny sustained a minor cut to his face but did not require significant medical care. Photos released by the department show Danny comforting the deputy in the ambulance before he was transported.

The driver of the Mercedes was also brought to a hospital for medical treatment and then was arrested on suspicion of DUI.