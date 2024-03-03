3 women killed, driver arrested for DUI after violent crash in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three women were killed and a man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash in Pomona.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at White Avenue and Phillips Boulevard, according to the Pomona Police Department. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to the hospital, where another person died.

Authorities say 36-year-old Victor Siharath was driving one of the cars involved and was determined to be under the influence. He was arrested on felony DUI charges.

The three women who died have not been identified. Additional details about the crash were not available.