Woman and unborn child killed in crash caused by suspected drunk driver in Hesperia, authorities say

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspected drunk driver crashed head-on into another car, killing a woman and her unborn child and injuring her husband in Hesperia late Saturday, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the crash around 11:40 p.m. on Highway 39, north of Poplar Street, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Andrew Ruddy, 36, was driving a Toyota Corolla with his wife Nicole Ruddy, 33, in the passenger seat. Nicole was 35 weeks pregnant.

Authorities say the suspect, 43-year-old Eddie Escobedo, was in a Ford Explorer when he drove into oncoming lanes of traffic and slammed head-on into Ruddy's Corolla.

Andrew and Nicole Ruddy, and Escobedo, were transported to regional trauma centers by the fire department.

Despite life-saving measures, Nicole and her unborn child died.

Andrew Ruddy and Escobedo sustained major injuries.

As deputies investigated, they determined Escobedo was under the influence of alcohol and over the California legal limit at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

Escobedo was treated for his injuries and booked at the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hesperia police station at 760-947-1500. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.