DUI suspect in standoff at Montebello home after freeway chase

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A DUI suspect led authorities on a freeway chase through the Monterey Park and Rosemead areas before barricading himself inside a Montebello home.The barricade lasted about an hour before officers made the strategic decision to leave the scene and contact the suspect at a later time rather than continue the standoff at his home.The chase started just after 5 p.m. with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department pursuing a possible DUI suspect in a 2006 silver Honda that was described as missing a bumper.They chased the suspect onto the 10 Freeway and then onto the 710 and the eastbound 60.He eventually exited and pulled into a residential neighborhood in Montebello, got out of the car, opened a gate and ran inside the house.It appeared to be a familiar location - the car's bumper could be seen on the ground in the backyard as he entered the property.CHP officers and sheriff's deputies surrounded the home and a standoff began.Officers did not make any apparent attempts to enter the home. It is believed they were in contact with a family member of the suspect.After less than an hour, the police cars left the scene, apparently ending the standoff. Officers are aware of the suspect's identity and address and are expected to follow up with him at a later time.