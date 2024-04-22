WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chaotic scene caught on camera as Victorville family loses jumper to sudden dust devil

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, April 22, 2024 6:48AM
Video: Dust devil creates havoc in Victorville family's yard
Like a scene from a movie, the sudden whirling wind carried away a Victorville family's jumper and flipped over their trampoline.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- Some turbulent weather created a frightening scene for a Victorville family on Sunday.

Video sent to Eyewitness News from a viewer shows a dust devil form in a backyard as kids are playing in the pool.

The whirling wind lifts up a jumper from the ground and sends it flying high into the air like a scene out of "Twister." The wind also flips over a large trampoline.

The dust devil quickly moves on and it doesn't appear anyone was injured.

Anyone who sees unusual weather events in their neighborhood can send it to us at this link.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW