Chaotic scene caught on camera as Victorville family loses jumper to sudden dust devil

Like a scene from a movie, the sudden whirling wind carried away a Victorville family's jumper and flipped over their trampoline.

Like a scene from a movie, the sudden whirling wind carried away a Victorville family's jumper and flipped over their trampoline.

Like a scene from a movie, the sudden whirling wind carried away a Victorville family's jumper and flipped over their trampoline.

Like a scene from a movie, the sudden whirling wind carried away a Victorville family's jumper and flipped over their trampoline.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- Some turbulent weather created a frightening scene for a Victorville family on Sunday.

Video sent to Eyewitness News from a viewer shows a dust devil form in a backyard as kids are playing in the pool.

The whirling wind lifts up a jumper from the ground and sends it flying high into the air like a scene out of "Twister." The wind also flips over a large trampoline.

The dust devil quickly moves on and it doesn't appear anyone was injured.

Anyone who sees unusual weather events in their neighborhood can send it to us at this link.