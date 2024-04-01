Eagle Rock businesses hit with smash-and-grab break-ins; suspect sought

EAGLE ROCK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A search is underway for a burglar who smashed into neighboring businesses on Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock over the weekend.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect possibly using a brick to shatter the glass front door of Cheebo early Sunday morning. After entering, he goes behind the register, pokes around and picks something up before leaving.

Police believe the same suspect broke into Chateau Lemongrass.

"Last time, they took our safe and our cash register so this time we bolted it down," said server Nathaniel Kraft.

It was the second break-in at the family-owned restaurant in less than two months.

"They still got into our safe and our cash register. It's just frustrating honestly because it's a lot of effort to not get that much stuff, especially from our restaurant. We don't keep that much cash here overnight because our owners have been here for so long they know to take it home," Kraft added.

A third business and newcomer on Colorado Boulevard, Loop Espresso Club, was left with a shattered door. It opened just two weeks ago.

"We don't carry cash on site so they didn't take any cash or anything like that and luckily, they didn't take anything of value inside," said the owner, Dominic.

Authorities are looking for any information that will help them capture the suspect who fled the area after the break-ins.