On The Menu: Earle's on Crenshaw in South LA is home to a world famous hot dog

Earle's on Crenshaw in South L.A. is the home of a world famous hot dog, but it also has delicious burgers, cheese fries and a full vegan menu as well.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Earle's on Crenshaw in South L.A. is the home of a world famous hot dog.

The hot dog destination first began as a stand in Venice in 1984, but the dogs got so hot, brothers Cary and Duane Earle decided to open up a full shop.

"First of all, a little history. What makes us unique? While the rest of the world is boiling and steaming hot dogs, giving them a bad name, giving them a bad rep. For 40 years, I've done something unique. I've always been known for splitting and grilling them, butterfly style. The same way you do it at home, only difference is I do it ten times better," said the restaurant's co-owner, Duane Earle.

You can order turkey, chicken, or beef dogs on a white, wheat, or gluten free bun.

Meat eaters, vegetarians and even vegans can find plenty on the menu.

"Vegans and vegetarians worship this restaurant," Earle said.

That's because the vegan menu mirrors the meat menu, with hot dogs, burgers, vegan chili and cheese fries.

Surprising for a hot dog joint, the best seller here at Earle's is the salmon burger.

But everything including the Jamaican patties are a hit.

"I make sure the food, the quality is above par. On top of that they walk in and where are you going to find an owner still behind the counter cooking after almost 40 years. Unheard of," Earle said.

The restaurant was made even more popular, getting exposure to foodies around the world, with its recent feature on the Netflix series "Street Food USA."

Earle's hot dogs are so popular that tourists from around the world visit the restaurant.

"For tourists to say, 'Hey man, you're the first stop or you're the last stop.' It's huge," said Earle.

You can visit Earle's on Crenshaw at 3864 Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles on Tuesdays through Saturdays, and they cater too.

"I've always been a serious advocate of giving my people more and more and more. It's humbling. It's made me a better person. It's made my brother a better person," Earle said.

Earle also said they aspire to franchise and customers can see more location open in the future.

