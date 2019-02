I felt it. Minutes ago... #earthquake — Leslie Lopez (@abc7leslielopez) February 26, 2019

A pair of early-morning earthquakes jolted parts of Los Angeles County on Tuesday.A magnitude 1.9 quake shook West Hollywood about 1:35 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. About 15 minutes later, a 3.3 temblor rattled the Norwalk area.No injuries or damage were reported, but the seismic shaking was strong enough to roust some people from their sleep.