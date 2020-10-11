2020 presidential election

More than 7 million general election ballots cast so far

By Adam Levy, Ethan Cohen and Liz Stark, CNN
More than 7.3 million Americans have already voted in the general election, according to a CNN and Edison Research survey of election officials in 36 states reporting voting data.

More than 4.3 million of those votes come from 12 of CNN's most competitively ranked states. And Democrats lead Republicans in all six of those states reporting returns by party.

This data does not predict the outcome of any race, as polling around the country shows Republicans strongly prefer to vote in-person on Election Day rather than early.

The information contains insights and details about who is voting ahead of November 3. While the returns represent a small fraction of the expected number of ballots to be cast in 2020 -- Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton received about 130 million votes combined four years ago -- some states have reported that the numbers of ballot requests and returns have already set records.

Ballot requests in 38 states, whether by mail or through some form of in-person early voting, surpassed 35 million this week.

EMBED More News Videos

Joe Biden holds a 17-point lead over Donald Trump in trust to handle the coronavirus pandemic in a new ABC News/Washington Post poll



Pre-Election Day ballots cast across the country are expected to rise quickly as the country moves closer to the November 3 election. By the end of the week, the ballots will be available in all 50 states and Washington, DC.

State snapshot: Iowa


"More than 700,000 Iowans have requested absentee ballots for the 2020 general election, surpassing the state record for absentee requests in an election," Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted this week. "The previous high was more than 693,000, set in 2016."

State snapshot: Ohio


Ohio's almost 2.2 million ballot requests have practically doubled the early October 2016 requests. The state received more than 158,000 requests in one week, Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office said this week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvoting2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldabsentee ballot
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
California officials say unofficial ballot boxes are illegal
Trump's doctor: President tests negative for COVID 'on consecutive days'
A deeper look at 3 of the most contentious CA ballot propositions
Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC authorities chase stolen van
Celebrations turn chaotic after Lakers win championship
Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker
California officials say unofficial ballot boxes are illegal
CA suggests outdoor gatherings with people from 3 households or less
Home's Halloween decor prompts fire department response
A deeper look at 3 of the most contentious CA ballot propositions
Show More
Water well in Uganda dedicated to Kobe, Gianna Bryant
'Hatred is taught': PA's second lady victim of racist attack
Fans descend on Staples Center after Lakers win championship
SoCal weather: Hotter temps, fire danger return Monday
CA ramping up COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, Newsom says
More TOP STORIES News