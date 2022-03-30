6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes east of Australia, USGS says; no threat of tsunami

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.7 - 279 km ESE of Tadine, New Caledonia https://t.co/yJ8x9as25h — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) March 30, 2022

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck just east of Australia Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake struck at a depth of just over six miles near Tadine, New Caledonia. However, it did not trigger a tsunami warning.It was originally reported to be a 6.7 magnitude quake, but USGS upgraded it to a 6.9 magnitude shortly after.No injuries or damage were immediately reported.