6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes east of Australia, USGS says; no threat of tsunami

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck just east of Australia Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.



The quake struck at a depth of just over six miles near Tadine, New Caledonia. However, it did not trigger a tsunami warning.

It was originally reported to be a 6.7 magnitude quake, but USGS upgraded it to a 6.9 magnitude shortly after.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.


DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
