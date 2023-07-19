ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

3.0 magnitude earthquake hits near Bell, with shaking felt throughout Los Angeles

BELL, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 3.0 earthquake jolted southeastern parts of Los Angeles County Tuesday night.

The quake at 9:37 p.m. was centered near the city of Bell, according to the USGS.

The agency recorded a second, similar quake just a few minutes later in the same area.

Southern Californians were reporting on social media feeling strong jolts and shaking. A USGS map indicates the shaking was felt as far north as the San Fernando Valley and south to Orange County.

No damage was initially reported.