3.0 magnitude earthquake hits near Bell, with shaking felt throughout Los Angeles

BELL, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 3.0 earthquake jolted southeastern parts of Los Angeles County Tuesday night.
The quake at 9:37 p.m. was centered near the city of Bell, according to the USGS.
The agency recorded a second, similar quake just a few minutes later in the same area.
Southern Californians were reporting on social media feeling strong jolts and shaking. A USGS map indicates the shaking was felt as far north as the San Fernando Valley and south to Orange County.
No damage was initially reported.