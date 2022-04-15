4.0 magnitude offshore earthquake strikes near Catalina Island, USGS says

EMBED <>More Videos

How to make your own earthquake kit

AVALON, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary-magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck near Catalina Island on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The offshore quake occurred at 9:48 a.m. and its epicenter was located about 18 miles south-southwest of the island community of Avalon and 44 miles south of San Pedro, the USGS said. Its depth was measured at 5 miles.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.

In the aftermath of the earthquake, no alerts were issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center or the National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
avaloncatalinasouthern californiaearthquakeusgs
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Study: Spread of COVID in LA County more widespread than testing shows
SoCal mom says cyberbullying of her daughter sparked fight at school
Coachella is back after 2 years of COVID-19 cancellations
Jackie Robinson is celebrated by MLB 75 years after his debut
Woman loses over $90K in 'Tinder Swindler'-style scam
30-year mortgage loans see highest rate in more than a decade
Fast facts about income tax deadline: April 18
Show More
Galaxy vs. Chivas, LAFC vs. Club America set for SoFi Stadium matchups
CA Sen. Feinstein responds following report about deteriorating memory
Spirit of giving: Norwalk students raise $12K for charities
Subway attack heroes honored, suspect held without bail
'Future of Forests': A look at Earth's tree loss, how we can save them
More TOP STORIES News