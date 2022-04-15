4.0 magnitude offshore earthquake strikes near Catalina Island, USGS says

AVALON, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary-magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck near Catalina Island on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The offshore quake occurred at 9:48 a.m. and its epicenter was located about 18 miles south-southwest of the island community of Avalon and 44 miles south of San Pedro, the USGS said. Its depth was measured at 5 miles.There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.In the aftermath of the earthquake, no alerts were issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center or the National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.