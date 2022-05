DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Riverside County overnight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake hit just after 11 p.m. about four miles northeast of Desert Hot Springs, and at a depth of nearly five miles.No serious damage or injuries were reported, but some people reported feeling the shaking in Santa Ana, West Covina and even Long Beach.