5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Humboldt County in Northern California, USGS says

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. -- A preliminary magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck in Humboldt County in Northern California on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake happened at 10:35 a.m. and was centered around 15 km southeast of Rio Dell. The quake had a depth of 27.8 km, USGS said.

This comes nearly two weeks after a large 6.4 earthquake hit Humboldt County in Northern California, that killed two, injured about a dozen people, and caused widespread damage.

So far, there have no reports of any major damage or injuries.

But State Route 211 at Fernbridge, Humboldt County is closed as they asses for any damage, Caltrans said. "The bridge is closed while we conduct safety inspections from todays New Year's Day earthquake."

Humboldt County 2nd District Supervisor Michelle Bushnell told sister station KGO-TV news anchor Liz Kreutz the power is out again in Rio Dell.

This is story is developing. Check back for updates.