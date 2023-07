LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.2 magnitude earthquake occurred near Lake Elsinore on Friday evening, according to the USGS.

The quake had a depth of 9.5 km and was centered about 10 km northwest of Lake Elsinore in the Santa Ana Mountains.

The quake occurred around 6:37 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details later.

