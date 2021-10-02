Weather

3.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Mojave

By ABC7.com staff
MOJAVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude struck Mojave on Friday, with shaking felt in the Antelope Valley and some desert communities, according to the USGS.

The quake hit at 6:42 p.m. about eight miles west of the Kern County desert community.

A USGS map indicates shaking was felt in Lancaster and Palmdale, Edwards Air Force Base, Tehachapi, California City and some communities to the southeast of Bakersfield.

There were no reports of damages.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said the quake occurred near or on the Garlock fault, "one of the longest and fastest faults in California," but she noted the area is lightly populated.



