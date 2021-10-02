3.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Mojave

The M3.6 near Mojave is located very close (maybe on - can't be certain for the small ones) to the Garlock fault. The Garlock is one of the longest and fastest faults in California, but at the south end of the Sierra Nevada, very few people live near it. pic.twitter.com/zex3Nyq2u1 — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) October 2, 2021

MOJAVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude struck Mojave on Friday, with shaking felt in the Antelope Valley and some desert communities, according to the USGS.The quake hit at 6:42 p.m. about eight miles west of the Kern County desert community.A USGS map indicates shaking was felt in Lancaster and Palmdale, Edwards Air Force Base, Tehachapi, California City and some communities to the southeast of Bakersfield.There were no reports of damages.Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said the quake occurred near or on the Garlock fault, "one of the longest and fastest faults in California," but she noted the area is lightly populated.