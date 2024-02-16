WATCH LIVE

3.8 magnitude quake strikes Inland Empire, with wide area of shaking, USGS says

Friday, February 16, 2024 8:28AM
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattled the Ontario area just before midnight Thursday.

The USGS says the quake struck at 11:38 p.m. just 2 miles east-southeast of Ontario at a depth of about 8 miles.

USGS maps indicate shaking was likely felt in Los Angeles, parts of Orange County and in Redlands.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake hit just a week after a 4.6 quake centered in Malibu rocked the region, with strong shaking felt over a wide swath of Southern California.

A preliminary-magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck the Malibu area and was felt throughout much of the greater Los Angeles area.
