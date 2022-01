REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary-magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck just south of Redlands on Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The quake occurred at 11:27 a.m. and was centered about 3 miles east-southeast of Loma Linda, at a depth of about 9 miles, the USGS said.There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.ABC7 viewers said they felt the earthquake in Riverside and Colton."It was a fast, hard shake for me. I'm in Northern San Bernardino," Krystal Mead said on Twitter.Others, like Kevin Burke, were dismissive of the relatively small temblor."We're reporting 3.5 quakes now?" he tweeted.