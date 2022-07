RIDGECREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Ridgecrest area in Kern County Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.USGS said the quake hit around 6:20 p.m. in an area about eight miles northeast of Ridgecrest.The quake had a depth of about 4 miles. People on social media reported feeling shaking in Barstow, Victorville and other cities in the Inland Empire.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.Ridgecrest was hit by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in July 2019.