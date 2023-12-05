WATCH LIVE

3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Fullerton, USGS says

The quake was even felt at Disneyland, according to a park visitor.

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 4:46AM
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.5-magnitude earthquake hit the Fullerton area Monday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS says the quake struck around 8:09 p.m., about 2 miles east of Placentia.

The quake was even felt at the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland, according to a park visitor.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

