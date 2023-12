A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck in Imperial County near the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS says the quake struck around 11:43 p.m., about 7 miles from Ocotillo in Imperial County.

A USGS map showed the quake was felt across a large swath of Southern California and a part of Baja California.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.