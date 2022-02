RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattled some nerves Sunday afternoon in Riverside and Orange counties.The quake was centered near Temescal Canyon in Riverside County. That's eight miles northeast of Trabuco Canyon in Orange County.The quake struck at 3:24 p.m., and had a depth of about 6.5 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.There were no reports of any injuries or damage.