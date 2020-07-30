SoCal earthquake: 4.2 temblor hits near Pacoima area, USGS says

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Pacoima area early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Pacoima area early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at about 4:30 a.m. The quake was centered 1.3 miles from Pacoima and 1.4 miles north-northeast of San Fernando, USGS said.

A strong shaking was felt across the San Fernando Valley region.

It was not clear if there was any damage or injuries due to the quake.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nepal earthquake
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garcetti expects COVID-19 fight to last through mid-2021
NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of ancient life
Stepfather arrested after boy dies in apparent drug overdose
Fatal crash leaves car wrapped around tree in Baldwin Park
Aston Martin crashes into Hustler Hollywood store on Walk of Fame
Why does coronavirus testing take so long?
Brush fire near Cajon Pass burns 185 acres
Show More
San Bernardino police looking for man who fatally assaulted woman
COVID-19: Red Cross in need of plasma donors amid shortage
California withholds COVID money from 2 defiant cities
Wildlife Waystation for sale in Sylmar
Leader of LAPD's new bureau focused on building better relationships with community
More TOP STORIES News