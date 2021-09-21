Series of earthquakes, including 3.7-magnitude quake, hit Anza area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2437275" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

ANZA, Calif. (KABC) -- A series of earthquakes, the strongest being a 3.7-magnitude quake, struck the Anza area Tuesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The first temblor, a 3.7 quake, hit around 3:41 p.m. It hit about five miles south of Mountain Center, and roughly 15 miles east-southeast of Hemet, according to the USGS.Three more earthquakes, likely aftershocks, than hit the area shortly after.A smaller quake measuring 2.1 struck, followed a larger 3.5-magnitude temblor just before 4 p.m. At least two small aftershocks, both less than 3.0, hit moments later.No significant damage was immediately reported.