LAPD releases new video of hit-and-run crash in East Hollywood amid search for driver

EAST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department has released new video of a hit-and-run crash as it tries to find the driver who caused the collision in East Hollywood.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the department.

Authorities say a driver in a 2007 gold Acura ran a red light and broadsided a 2011 Nissan Sentra - the impact of the collision was caught on camera. Nobody was seriously injured.

Police have impounded the Acura, but say the owner denies driving it at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the owner of the vehicle is urged to contact police. A reward of up to $5,000 is available.