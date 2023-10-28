Elderly assault victim still recovering from East LA attack

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Angelica Fierros says she's still nervous about leaving her East Los Angeles apartment after the brutal beating she suffered in July.

Physical therapy is helping her with injuries to her neck and jaw.

Sergio Garcia, 21, has been arrested and charged in connection to attacking Fierros and other women this summer. He remains in custody.

In Spanish , Ms Fierros says she's still anxious about leaving her apartment, wondering if what happened to her in July will happen to her again.

Fierros says she's hoping, with therapy, she can get back to a normal life where she's not afraid to leave her home.

Editorial note: A previous version of this story stated there was some question whether Fierros received the money raised on a GoFundMe account. Jazmin Avila, who organized the GoFundMe account, has since provided evidence to Eyewitness News that the money raised was given to Fierros.