Recovering elderly assault victim in East LA wonders where is GoFundMe money

A woman who was beaten near her East Los Angeles home this summer is wondering what happened to the GoFundMe money raised for her support.

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Angelica Fierros says she's still nervous about leaving her East Los Angeles apartment after the brutal beating she suffered in July.

Physical therapy is helping her with injuries to her neck and jaw.

Sergio Garcia, 21, has been arrested and charged in connection to attacking Fierros and other women this summer. He remains in custody.

In Spanish , Ms Fierros says she's still anxious about leaving her apartment, wondering if what happened to her in July will happen to her again.

While she recovers, there's been questions about the GoFundMe page that was set up by one of her neighbors. The page says more than $6,000 was contributed.

Jazmin Avila set up the account for Angelica Fierros. However, close friends and neighbors of Fierros claim she hasn't seen any of the money raised.

Irma Gomez says Fierros told her "I don't want no problems because, I just don't want no problems with nobody anymore."

Eyewitness News reached out to Jazmin Avila, she says she closed the account and had the money sent to Fierros. So while this gets sorted out, Fierros told Eyewitness News she hopes the man accused of beating her will be punished for what he did.

Fierros says she's hoping, with therapy, she can get back to a normal life where she's not afraid to leave her home.