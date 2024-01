Police chase ends in violent multi-vehicle crash in East LA

A police chase of a stolen vehicle ended in a violent multi-vehicle crash in East Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, leaving several people injured.

A police chase of a stolen vehicle ended in a violent multi-vehicle crash in East Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, leaving several people injured.

A police chase of a stolen vehicle ended in a violent multi-vehicle crash in East Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, leaving several people injured.

A police chase of a stolen vehicle ended in a violent multi-vehicle crash in East Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, leaving several people injured.

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high-speed pursuit ended in multiple crashes around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

There were five damaged vehicles at the scene, and investigators say at least four people were taken to a local hospital.

The sheriff's department says deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle when the crashes happened, though they say no deputies were involved in the crashes.

The conditions of the injured people was not yet known.