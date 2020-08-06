Traffic

EB 10 Freeway in Palms shut down due to overturned dump truck

PALMS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An overturned dump truck prompted all lanes on the eastbound 10 Freeway in the Palms area to shut down Thursday morning.

The crash was reported at about 4 a.m. at Overland Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said lanes would be closed until at least 7 a.m. Traffic was being diverted off at Centinela Boulevard.

Traffic on the westbound side did not appear to be impacted by the crash.

No injuries were immediately reported, and the cause of the crash was unknown.
