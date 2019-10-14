Eastbound 101 Freeway shut down in Encino after deadly crash

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All lanes of the eastbound 101 Freeway in Encino were shut down early Monday morning after a deadly crash, authorities said.

The crash occurred near Balboa Boulevard at about 3:40 a.m.

Details regarding how many vehicles were involved was not immediately known. At least one person was killed in the crash.

The person's identity has not been released.

The California Highway Patrol said all lanes would be blocked for an "unknown duration."

Traffic was being diverted off at White Oak Avenue in the meantime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
encinolos angeleslos angeles countyfatal crashfreewaytrafficcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All Saddleridge Fire evacuation orders lifted
7-year-old alerts neighbors to evacuate during Saddleridge Fire
LA marks Indigenous Peoples Day with celebration
CA first state to mandate later school start times
Chargers lose tight game at home against Steelers, 24-17
Family seeks answers after police kill Texas woman at home
2 sought in fatal shooting of man in downtown LA
Show More
LA fans pay their respects to owner of most famous lowrider
Eyes to the sky: The hunter's moon rises Sunday night
California governor signs measure banning 'lunch shaming'
Rams lose third straight game, fall to unbeaten 49ers
Teen injured, parents killed after West Covina chase ends in crash
More TOP STORIES News