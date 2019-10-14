Eastbound 101 Freeway shut down in Encino after deadly crash

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All lanes of the eastbound 101 Freeway in Encino were shut down early Monday morning after a deadly crash, authorities said.The crash occurred near Balboa Boulevard at about 3:40 a.m.Details regarding how many vehicles were involved was not immediately known. At least one person was killed in the crash.The person's identity has not been released.The California Highway Patrol said all lanes would be blocked for an "unknown duration."Traffic was being diverted off at White Oak Avenue in the meantime.