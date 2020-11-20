Authenticate sneakers and jewelry at eBay drive-thru in Koreatown

KOREATOWN (KABC) -- "eBay just launched authentication for luxury watches and sneakers and we're here today to bring that service to life," said eBay Head of Communications Caitlin Allen.The e-commerce site hired a third-party inspector to authenticate items on the spot."They look at all these different variables to guarantee that the product is real," said Allen.After the item is verified, eBay will make an offer based on marketplace trends. You can keep your item or sell it right there on the spot."This offers a way for people to stay totally socially distant, get their items authenticated and also get some cash for their holiday shopping," said Allen.This event will be going on until Saturday, Nov. 21.The drive-thru is located at 4450 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004 from 12 to 5 p.m.