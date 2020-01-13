Homeless in Southern California

Activists come to defense of homeless living at Echo Park Lake after reported clean-up notice

By
ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles park rangers were reportedly planning to remove homeless people living at Echo Park Lake Monday morning, sparking anger from community members and homeless advocates.

People living in the park say they received a notice on their tents telling them to remove all personal property by 7 a.m. and that the clean-up would continue through Friday. That raised a lot of questions and concerns for many like Davon Brown.

Brown has been living in a tent in the park for the last three months and said he feels safer than living in a shelter.

"Not every homeless person is a drug addict. Some people (are) out here actually trying. Not everybody has parents to help us with tuition. You know, I came out to go to school," Brown said.

Dozens of community activists arrived at the park early Monday morning hoping to protect the homeless from being removed, though nobody showed all morning. Several more protested outside Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's office.

Some community organizers like Jed Parriot believe the city should be more accommodating and shouldn't just sweep them out of sight.

"Shelters are not the solution. Permanent housing is the solution... We need to be really telling these property owners and homeowners sorry, you're going to have to tough this out," Parriott said. "I'm sorry that you don't like that you have to see this, that you have to see poverty. You're going to have to see it right now until we get permanent housing for everybody. Sorry."

A spokesperson for O'Farrell said they were not aware of this reportedly planned clean-up and released the following statement, which reads in part: "The Councilmember did not direct nor was our office aware of any action taking place - planned or otherwise - at Echo Park Lake."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyecho parklos angeleslos angeles countyshelterhomeless in southern californiahomelesseviction
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Could LA's homeless soon be living at the Ritz-Carlton?
How to make DIY hygiene kits to help the homeless
Hotels helping treat LA County's homeless during COVID-19 pandemic
43 COVID-19 cases reported at homeless shelter on Skid Row
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News