Protesters, police face off at Echo Park Lake before clearing of homeless encampment

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds gathered at Echo Park Lake Wednesday night in anticipation of the city clearing out the homeless encampment and closing the park.

AIR7 HD captured aerial footage of some activists confronting police as it appeared preparations were underway to shut down the park.

LAPD descended on the area and closed nearby streets, including Glendale Boulevard and Echo Park Avenue. The Glendale Boulevard offramp on both sides of the 101 Freeway was also shut down.

"The Los Angeles Police Department was asked to support community safety efforts during installation of the fencing to assist in the rehabilitation of Echo Park," Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell said in a statement.

"Department personnel are deployed in that area so that those efforts can begin in a safe and unimpeded manner. Our homeless service providers will return tomorrow morning to continue their work with the park's unhoused residents to offer shelter and services to anyone who wants and needs the assistance."

According to O'Farrell's office, the city is closing the park to repair more than $500,000 in damage to lighting and plumbing, removal of hazardous material and public safety improvements.

Advocates for the homeless gathered at Echo Park Lake earlier in the day to voice opposition to Echo Park Lake shutting down. They blasted the city for efforts to force the homeless out of an area that has grown into a supportive community.

City News Service contributed to this report.
