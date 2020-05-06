Education

14-year-old Sacramento girl admitted to eight universities including UC Berkeley & Cal State East Bay

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 14-year-old girl from Sacramento is headed to university and she's got a big decision, which school to go to.

Tiara Abraham spoke with ABC affiliate KXTV, and says she has been offered admission to eight California universities, including several in the Bay Area. They are: San Francisco State, UC Berkeley, CSU East Bay, University of Southern California, University of the Pacific, UC Davis and Sacramento State.

Tiara is a musical prodigy who's a member of MENSA, the high IQ society. She graduated high school at 13 and has been taking community college classes for the past year. She will enter university as a junior transfer student this fall and plans to pursue vocal performance. "It's going to be really hard to choose," Abraham explained. "But it's also important that we choose the right vocal instructor that's right for me. That's the main thing."

According to KXTV, Abraham would become the youngest UC Regents Scholar at UC Davis if she were to accept.

Abraham says her ultimate goal is perform opera.
