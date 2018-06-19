A 15-year-old from Sacramento is on his way to achieving his career dreams.Tanishq Abraham just graduated with honors from UC Davis with a degree in biomedical engineering."I feel very happy, very excited and I'm very proud of my accomplishments," Abraham said.The talented teen designed a device that can measure the heart rate of a bird without touching the animal."He's got a lot of passion and we have to keep up with him pretty much," dad Bijou Abraham said.Abraham heads back to UC Davis for his Ph.D. and eventually medical school. He said he wants to discover and develop new, more effective treatments for cancer.