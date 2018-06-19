EDUCATION

15-year-old graduates with honors from UC Davis with engineering degree

EMBED </>More Videos

Tanishq Abraham just graduated with honors from UC Davis with a degree in biomedical engineering, and he's only 15 years old. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
DAVIS, Calif. (KABC) --
A 15-year-old from Sacramento is on his way to achieving his career dreams.

Tanishq Abraham just graduated with honors from UC Davis with a degree in biomedical engineering.

"I feel very happy, very excited and I'm very proud of my accomplishments," Abraham said.

The talented teen designed a device that can measure the heart rate of a bird without touching the animal.

"He's got a lot of passion and we have to keep up with him pretty much," dad Bijou Abraham said.

Abraham heads back to UC Davis for his Ph.D. and eventually medical school. He said he wants to discover and develop new, more effective treatments for cancer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationgradsgraduationUC Daviscollegecollege studentCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Dodgers' Kershaw, Turner help LA kids with school supplies
Volunteers help rehab Carson middle school
'Girls Who Code' program prepares girls for STEM-related careers
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
More Education
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News