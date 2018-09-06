EDUCATION

Affordable housing units built for Long Beach college students with disabilities

LONG BEACH --
College students in Long Beach have new housing.


The new units are for students with disabilities.

Through the College to Career (C2C) program, disabled students between the ages of 18-25 can apply for the apartments.

There are eight units of housing for 14 students.

Students will be leasing the units at $350-$500 per month.

The housing is just blocks from the Liberal Arts campus of Long Beach City College.

There is a waiting list for C2C housing, especially in Long Beach where affordable rent is scarce.

Applicants have to be enrolled in LBCC, be able to live independently and have to be diagnosed with a disability.

The C2C housing became possible through a partnership with HOPE Inc., Harbor Regional Center Long Beach City College and California MENTOR.

According to the National Organization on Disability, only one in four college graduates with disabilities are working across the United States.
