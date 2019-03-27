education

Betsy DeVos' 2020 budget request proposes cuts to Special Olympics

EMBED <>More Videos

Educational Secretary Betsy DeVos defended the cutbacks in the Department of Education's budget request for 2020, including the elimination of all $18 million in federal funding fo

Deep cuts to programs meant to help students were called into question Monday during a congressional subcommittee.

Educational Secretary Betsy DeVos defended the cutbacks in the Department of Education's budget request for 2020, including the elimination of all $18 million in federal funding for the Special Olympics.

272,000 children and adults from the United States participate in the Special Olympics.

She suggested it is better supported by philanthropy and instead proposes to add $60 million more to charter school funding.

DeVos's budget request also cut funds from after-school programs and support for students from low-income families, proposing a 12 percent overall decrease in federal funding for education.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationbudgeteducationwashington d.c.budget cutsschoolu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Boyle Heights in the spotlight in play created by college students
10-year-old kills himself after relentless bullying, mom says
Sen. Kamala Harris releases details in teacher pay raise plan
Clippers SciFest SoCal aims to inspire kids to choose STEM careers
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian struck, killed by possible DUI driver in North Hollywood
OC woman receives new van for non-profit dedicated to helping military families
Natalie Portman's alleged stalker arrested outside her LA home
Video shows more than a dozen fleeing police after brief pursuit
Trump heads to California next week for campaign fundraiser
$5K offered in search of La Mirada driver who killed grandmother
Family of woman fatally shot by Long Beach police wins $9M
Show More
Antelope Valley officials warn - don't park your helicopter in super bloom fields
Los Alamitos HS choirs become record-breaking champs
Brea Fire makes first rescue using new all-terrain vehicle
Eczema: Research shows salt may play role in flare-ups
CA making progress in fight against giant nutria rodent
More TOP STORIES News