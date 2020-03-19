Coronavirus

Coronavirus and kids: At-home educational resources for kids

With most schools in Southern California shut down due to the coronavirus, here are some educational resources for keeping kids' minds active and help families get through the day.

Educational Resources Online

https://www.abcmouse.com

www.ReadingIQ.com

www.adventureacademy.com

www.jr.brainpop.com

clever.com

hwww.abcya.com

www.getepic.com

wonderopolis.org

prodigygame.com

xtramath.org

code.org

www.typing.com

www.ixl.com

www.zearn.org

amplify.co/

greatminds.org

kcet.org/at-home-learning

kcet.org

quill.org

commonlit.org

Documentaries
