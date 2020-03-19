Coronavirus and kids: At-home educational resources for kids

With most schools in Southern California shut down due to the coronavirus, here are some educational resources for keeping kids' minds active and help families get through the day.
Educational Resources Online
https://www.abcmouse.com
www.ReadingIQ.com
www.adventureacademy.com
www.jr.brainpop.com
clever.com
hwww.abcya.com
www.getepic.com
wonderopolis.org
prodigygame.com
xtramath.org
code.org
www.typing.com
www.ixl.com
www.zearn.org
amplify.co/
greatminds.org
kcet.org/at-home-learning
quill.org
commonlit.org
Documentaries
