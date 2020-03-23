Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: OC nursing students petition for change in education requirements to alleviate strained healthcare system

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put a nationwide strain on doctors and nurses, finding qualified people to help is posing a challenge - and a group of Orange County nursing students want to step in and help.

West Coast University nursing student Ryane Panasewicz is just 11 weeks away from graduating. But due to the threat of the virus, hospitals are not allowing students on-site to get the required clinical hours needed to complete their class requirements.

"Thinking before this happened, i was like, smooth sailing, I'm ready to go, you know. My heart was crushed, being you know, so close," she told Eyewitness News through FaceTime.

Panasewicz says the healthcare system could use their assistance more than ever - especially in the coming months.

Coronavirus: Nurses rally outside USC Keck Hospital over resources to fight pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Nurses gathered outside USC Keck Hospital on Wednesday morning making it known they weren't happy.



After talking with a classmate, they decided to co-author a petition to lift the current limitations on nursing students and posted it to the school's Facebook page.

Though they were skeptical about how it would be received from the nursing and school community, it gained traction fast.

Currently, California requires 75% of clinical education be done directly with a patient, while the other 25% can be done simulated.
Their petition is calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to temporarily shift the education model to 50/50.

"Other states do it. They do 50/50 and so I think for us, this would be a great thing to implement, so we can continue our education," she said.

Robyn Nelson, Dean of the nursing program at West Coast University, also sent a letter to Newsom on behalf of nursing programs across the state, urging flexibility during this crisis.

"We're hoping that the governor will respond to this. Maybe the BRN will respond and get us out there, because the nurses that are currently working, they need some relief," Panasewicz said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the governor's office for a response but have not heard back.

Coronavirus: UC Irvine researchers first in Southern California to test new treatment for COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Researchers at UC Irvine will be among the first in the nation to test an experimental anti-viral drug as a treatment for COVID-19.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationanaheimorange countymedical emergencycoronavirus californiacoronavirushospitalnursesvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 7
Rams, ABC7, 710AM ESPN LA to host virtual telethon
Lionel Richie proposes 'We Are the World' remake for COVID-19 aid
Inmate at state prison in Lancaster tests positive for coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAUSD schools to remain closed through May 1
Rams, ABC7, 710AM ESPN LA to host virtual telethon
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 7
Coronavirus: LA Mayor Garcetti shuts down beach parking, recreation facilities
Burbank Airport employee tests positive for coronavirus
COVID-19 testing: LA launches online registration for residents
Inmate at state prison in Lancaster tests positive for coronavirus
Show More
PG&E to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges for Camp Fire
South Carolina infant tests positive for coronavirus
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
LADWP: Customers can temporarily disregard shutoff notices, late fees
Trump to send National Guard to NY, CA, WA
More TOP STORIES News