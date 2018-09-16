Cal State Long Beach is ranked the third best public university in the West, according to the 2019 edition of U.S. News & World Report.The report comes after a separate ranking naming CSULB second in the U.S. in awarding bachelor's degrees to minority students.The U.S. News & World Report's rankings looked at graduation rates, social mobility, faculty resources, standardized tests and more. Another California school, California Polytechnic in San Luis Obispo, ranked first.Cal State Long Beach was established in 1949 when it was known as Los Angeles - Orange County State College. It became Long Beach State College in 1950. It's been known by its current name since 1972.CSULB is the third largest of the 23-school California State University system.