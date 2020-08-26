LAUSD school board votes to make ethnic studies course a graduation requirement for all high school students

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6376018" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill requiring students at the nation's largest four-year public university system to take an ethnic studies course to graduate.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Board of Education has voted to make a course on ethnic studies a new graduation requirement for all Los Angeles Unified School District high school students by the 2023-2024 school year.The district also voted to expand the existing ethnic studies curriculum, and to ensure instructional materials in all grade levels include texts written by authors who are Black, indigenous, and other People of Color.The move comes after the California State University system recently added ethnic studies as a required course."Culturally meaningful and relevant curricula lead students to become more personally engaged and more likely to graduate,'' said Board Member Kelly Gonez, who introduced the ethnic studies resolution voted on Tuesday. "This resolution is centered on the principle that every child in our district deserves an education that tells their story, that reflects their identity, and that challenges us all to tear down the systems of oppression, racism, anti-Blackness, anti-indigeneity, and white supremacy that have stained the legacy of our country.''In addition to asserting the commitment to a graduation requirement, the resolution calls for the district to integrate ethnic studies into the PreK-8 curricula and ensures that all high school students will have the opportunity to take at least one ethnic studies course at their high school by the 2022-2023 school year, according to a board statement.A report to the board on a plan to fully implement ethnic studies as a graduation requirement by the 2023-2024 school year is expected within 180 days, the statement said Tuesday.