Families sue LAUSD, San Bernardino school district after kids who were bullied attempt suicide

The families of 13-year-old girls who said they were bullied, along with their attorney, gathered outside the Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters Tuesday. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The families of 13-year-old girls who said they were bullied, along with their attorney, gathered outside the Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters Tuesday.

They are suing LAUSD and the San Bernardino City Unified School District, saying that two teens tried to commit suicide after they were verbally and physically assaulted at their schools for months.

Sandra Ortega's daughter attended Arrowview Middle School in San Bernardino. Her daughter tried to overdose on pills. Attorney Brian Claypool described the suspected bullying.

"A couple of bullies lock her in the bathroom and they attempt to beat her up," he said.

The girl's mother said all she got was a phone call from the school asking to pick her daughter up for her own safety.

The other girl who is part of the lawsuit attended Endeavor College Preparatory Charter School in Los Angeles. Her grandmother, who did not want to be identified, said her granddaughter drank a cup of bleach in an attempt to kill herself after months of bullying.

"One day they pushed her down the stairs. She was crying because she sprained her ankle. Another time they spit in her lunch," she said.

In a written statement, the San Bernardino district said "bully prevention continues to be at the forefront of our work, starting with our youngest students all the way through high school."

"We offer various strategies for students to resolve conflicts, including restorative justice and we encourage ongoing dialogue with parents," it said.

LAUSD also issued a statement in regard to the lawsuit.

"While we take these situations very seriously, we cannot comment on student matters or ongoing litigation."
