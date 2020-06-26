Harbor City student-athlete graduates with perfect attendance K-12

HARBOR CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In Harbor City a big round of applause for one high school graduate who has never missed a day of school since kindergarten.
Isaiah Ginn graduated from Narbonne High School with a perfect attendance record from kindergarten through senior year of high school.
Isaiah is a scholar athlete who plays volleyball and basketball.
Student-athlete Isaiah Ginn graduated from Narbonne High School with perfect attendance from kindergarten through 12th grade.
