Harbor City student-athlete graduates with perfect attendance K-12

Student-athlete Isaiah Ginn graduated from Narbonne High School with perfect attendance from kindergarten through 12th grade.
By ABC7.com staff
HARBOR CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In Harbor City a big round of applause for one high school graduate who has never missed a day of school since kindergarten.

Isaiah Ginn graduated from Narbonne High School with a perfect attendance record from kindergarten through senior year of high school.

Isaiah is a scholar athlete who plays volleyball and basketball.
