Education

Homeless teen becomes high school valedictorian, earns $3M in scholarships

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A high school valedictorian in Memphis, Tennessee, earned more than $3 million in scholarships while not having a home.

Tupac Mosley, 17, told WGHP he even surprised himself with this achievement, because he surpassed all of his own goals.

"When I heard that I got $3 million, I was more than elated and excited and astonished that it was that much," Mosley said.

Mosley's father recently died. That caused his family to fall behind on bills and get evicted from their home.

Since February, Mosley has been staying in various places around Memphis. He specifically thanked a camping site and nonprofit organization that often gave him a place to sleep.

Despite the challenges of being homeless, Mosley kept a 4.3 GPA - better than any of his classmates.

During his valedictorian speech he told his classmates that he truly believed anything was possible if you believe in yourself and work hard.

"Never let your current situation, whatever circumstances you're going through, be a mountain that you can't climb," Mosley said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtennesseescholarshiphigh schoolhomelessteengood news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News