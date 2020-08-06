Education

How prepared is your school district to start school virtually? See how they answered our survey

By Grace Manthey
To get an idea of how the hundreds of districts in Southern California are preparing for the upcoming school year during the coronavirus pandemic, ABC7 Eyewitness News sent out a survey to about 200 school districts.

As of Wednesday, August 5, we have answers from about 40% of the districts.

Nearly a quarter are just feeling "somewhat prepared "for distance learning. More than a quarter said they don't have enough funding to provide connectivity and devices to all students who need them.

Nearly a third had less than 70% of their students engaged in distance learning in the spring, but 96% said they do have the means to give out meals to students who needed them.

Most said masks will be mandatory when/if schools do open up again, and more than three quarters said they had a plan for screening students and faculty.

More than half of districts said that they either don't feel like they are getting enough guidance, or that they would like more guidance from the state and county health departments.

To view all the responses we have so far, see the map and table below, or click here. To see an overview of the response data, see the pie charts below or click here.

Survey answers will be added as they come in.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationback to schooldata journalismeducationcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chase through the Valley ends in violent crash - VIDEO
LIVE: Mayor Garcetti gives COVID-19 update
FBI serves search warrant at Jake Paul's Calabasas home
Video shows Beirut blast as bride poses on her wedding day
Compton mayor shares harrowing experience during traffic stop
CA bill would require employers to disclose COVID-19 exposure in the workplace
Palm Springs nurse with COVID-19 in need of lung transplant
Show More
Lebanon putting some Beirut port officials on house arrest
Another cruise ship stalled over COVID-19 case
Rapper FBG Duck killed in shooting, friends say
Suspect wanted for assaulting 3 women in Orange
LA County will not consider school reopening waivers
More TOP STORIES News