LA charter-school teachers end strike

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Teachers at a Los Angeles charter school network have reached a tentative agreement to end their strike, the union announced Sunday.
The deal with the Accelerated Schools network in South Los Angeles provides teachers greater job protections and works to reduce high turnover, according to United Teachers Los Angeles.
"We are happy to announce that teachers will be returning to their classrooms on Monday with the official end of their strike pending ratification of the agreement," UTLA said.
UTLA's members who work at the public schools of the Los Angeles Unified School District went on strike earlier this month, reaching a deal after six days out of the classroom.
But UTLA also represents about 80 teachers at the Accelerated Schools, whose separate strike lasted eight days.
The Accelerated Schools include an elementary school, a K-8 school and Wallis Annenberg High School in the South Los Angeles area.
The Accelerated strike was the first ever by charter school teachers in California, according to the union.
UTLA is planning to hold a press conference Monday morning to discuss details of the tentative deal.