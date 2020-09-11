Education

LA County schools will not be allowed to reopen before November, report says

Children in Los Angeles County will not be allowed back into the classroom until at least November, according to a report.
Students in Los Angeles County will not be allowed back into the classroom until at least November, according to a report.

The Los Angeles Times listened in on a Thursday briefing with the county's public health director, Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

Both the Los Angeles Unified School District and the district's teacher's union, United Teachers Los Angeles, said they are opposed to reopening campuses at this time because of health concerns.

The opening of many Los Angeles County schools is just two weeks away. For most students, the inside of their classrooms will look like the inside of their homes. But one local teacher is giving kids a peek of what an outdoor learning situation might look like.



Eyewitness News reached out to the public health department, but has not yet heard back.

Meanwhile, some schools in nearby Orange County have reopened at the area continues to improve most COVID-19 trends.

In-person learning resumed Tuesday for some students in the Los Alamitos Unified School District -- the first in Orange County to reopen due to a state waiver.

