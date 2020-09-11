LA County schools will not be allowed to reopen before November, report says

The Los Angeles Times listened in on a Thursday briefing with the county's public health director, Dr. Barbara Ferrer.
Both the Los Angeles Unified School District and the district's teacher's union, United Teachers Los Angeles, said they are opposed to reopening campuses at this time because of health concerns.
Eyewitness News reached out to the public health department, but has not yet heard back.
Meanwhile, some schools in nearby Orange County have reopened at the area continues to improve most COVID-19 trends.
