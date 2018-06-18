EDUCATION

LA high school jazz ensemble embarks to China for youth music festival

EMBED </>More Videos

Students from Alexander Hamilton High's jazz ensemble in Los Angeles were honored at city hall before they embark to China to perform at a youth music festival. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The sound of smooth jazz echoed high above downtown Los Angeles as members of the Alexander Hamilton High jazz ensemble were honored at LA City Hall.

Ronnie Heard, who plays tenor saxophone, is one of 20 students preparing to pack their bags for a trip to China.

They'll be representing Los Angeles when they participate in the 12th annual Sister Cities International Youth Music Festival next month in Chengdu, along with a four-day stop to perform in Shanghai.

"I was lost for words," Heard said. "I've always wanted to go there, so I get to go there and do something I love, which is play music. It's like a bonus."

The trip is sponsored by Sister Cities of Los Angeles and the China General Chamber of Commerce in Los Angeles.

"I want to thank my parents for letting me go," Heard said. "I want to thank all the people sponsoring the trip because it costs a lot."

"Everybody was talking about how it was all expenses paid," trombone player Kevin Lazar said. "Yeah, that's what we were most excited about."

Director Jim Foschia said many of the students haven't been outside of California or Los Angeles. He said he's looking forward to enhancing the group's education, gaining perspective for the world we live in.

"Anywhere you go in the world, you see somebody carrying an instrument case, and you already have something in common with them," Foschia said. "And you can already spark up a conversation without ever opening up your mouth."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationjazzmusiclive musiclausdhigh schoolLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Dodgers' Kershaw, Turner help LA kids with school supplies
Volunteers help rehab Carson middle school
'Girls Who Code' program prepares girls for STEM-related careers
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
More Education
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News