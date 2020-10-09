Hope Street Margolis Family Center in LA helps students resume in-person learning safely

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has uprooted schooling for children around the world, but one learning center in Los Angeles is stepping in to help.The Hope Street Margolis Family Center, based at California Hospital Medical Center and a part of Dignity Health, has provided families with options for safe in-person learning to help students get back to school and enable parents to return to work.They've set up a safe classroom environment for kids and parents are thrilled."It's been such a great help. I'm able to have peace when I go to work because I know she's under good care, she's going to get her work done," said parent Beatriz Urias. "I know if she ever needs anything she can come here and ask them for help."The coronavirus pandemic quickly brought the center's services to the forefront."The services Hope Street offers are more important than ever as we see the ramifications and the consequences of COVID, not just the physical condition, but the toll it places on families and communities," said Dr. Joe Kim, chief medical officer at California Hospital Medical Center.While the focus is keeping up with lessons, the staff knows the kids need more than homework."School is not just about academic support, but it's also about meeting the children's social needs," said Vickie Kropenske, the director of hope Street Margolis Family Center.Hope Street is filling the gap between home and school. And as long as the pandemic goes they plan to be there for the kids and their parents.